T.N. govt. appeals to employees, teachers to return to work

Necessary changes will be made in School Education Department G.O.: Minister

February 13, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers E.V. Velu, S. Muthusamy and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi holding discussions with representatives of various associations of State government employees and teachers on Tuesday. 

Amidst protests by various associations of State government employees and teachers, Minister for Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday appealed to them drop their protests and further requested them to return to work.

Meanwhile, Ministers E.V. Velu, S. Muthusamy and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held discussions with representatives of various associations of State government employees and teachers on Tuesday. 

Pointing out that over 60,000 people have been selected into various government service during the past two-and-a-half years, Mr. Thennarasu said in a statement about 10,000 more are to be recruited by June this year. “There is no bar on making new appointments,” the Minister clarified.

As for representations received with regard to G.O. (Ms) No. 243 of the School Education Department which amended special rules for Tamil Nadu Elementary Education Subordinate Service, Mr. Thennarasu said “they would be considered and necessary changes would be undertaken.”

Through the G.O., the State government made the entire State as one unit of appointment for all categories of teachers, which means there would be one State-wide seniority list. Elementary school teachers claimed it affected their promotions and created scope for posting them in far away districts.

Referring to two major natural disasters which Tamil Nadu faced recently, the Minister said the State government had to incur additional expenditure, as the funds had not been received in this regard from the Union government. Besides, the GST compensation regime had been stopped which had caused an increase in fiscal deficit, he said.

“Once the financial scenario improves, the government staffs’ demands would be considered in phases,” the Minister said and further appealed them to return to service. Mr. Thennarasu also listed out various measures being implemented by the State government for the welfare of its employees and teachers.

