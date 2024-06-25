T.N. govt. announces schemes to enable SC/ST women to buy land

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that ₹20 crore would be set aside to enable landless SC/ST women who work as agricultural labourers to buy land. Each eligible candidate can obtain a maximum subsidy of ₹5 lakh or 50% of the land value and another ₹70 crore will be used to build 4,500 housing units for tribal communities who currently do not own housing. Approach roads for tribal neighbourhoods will be built at a cost of ₹50 crore.

During the debate on demands for grants in the State Assembly, she added that hostels with modern facilities would be built in Sivaganga, Erode, Virudhunagar and Cuddalore districts for students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities at a cost of ₹15 crore. A centralised kitchen would be set up at a cost of ₹9 crore under ‘Amudha Surabi’ scheme in Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore that would benefit around 3,000 students.

Ms. Kalayvizhi also announced that the government would organise a ‘Lifestyle Festival’ to celebrate the culture, traditions, literary works, linguistic-based patriotism of the SC/ST communities at a cost of ₹3 crore.

Further more, she said that accessories such as bed sheets and other essentials would be given to students staying in school and college hostels at a cost of ₹4 crore benefiting around 10,000 students. Tribal boarding schools would be refurbished as per the demands and needs of the students. The government would also create schemes to improve unique talents of the students in schools and college hostels.

She announced that ‘skill vouchers’ to the tune of ₹41 lakh would be given to SC/ST students who performed well in higher education . The number of students pursuing higher education with financial assistance, would be increased by 400. At present their number is 1,600. The initiative would cost ₹4 crore.

To enable research into tribal populations, students pursuing masters, research and post-doctoral research would be encouraged under the ‘Tholkudi Puthaivu Thittam’ at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

She also said that ₹25 crore would be used to modernise agricultural and non-agricultural businesses, creating registered association, providing skill development training through government and non-governmental organisations and helping them create a brand for their products.

For modernising units inside TAHDCO industrial estate in Mudhalipalayam and Eengoor,₹5 crore would be used. She further announced that the details of the schemes implemented for development of Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes would be digitised.