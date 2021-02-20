T.N. govt. announces Kalaimamani awards for 2019, 2020

Actor B. Saroja Devi.

CHENNAI

20 February 2021 04:40 IST

Veteran actors B. Saroja Devi and Sowcar Janaki named

Veteran cine actors B. Saroja Devi and Sowcar Janaki, noted playback singers P. Susheela and Jamuna Rani and Bharatanatyam artistes Ambika Kameshwar and Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala have been named for the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Special Kalaimamani Awards for 2019 and 2020 by the Tamil Nadu government.

Noted artistes Vani Jayaram and S. Rajeswari have been named for receiving the all-India award — the M.S. Subbulakshmi Award (Music) for 2019 and 2020 respectively. Artistes Alarmel Valli and Chandra Dhandayuthapani, too, are to receive the all-India award — the Balasaraswathi Award (Dance) for 2019.

A total of 59 personalities have been named for receiving the Kalaimamani Award for 2019 and another 65 for 2020, according to a G.O. issued in this regard by the State government on February 17.

Former Minister Vaigaichelvan, pianist Anil Srinivasan, vocalists Krishnakumar and his wife Binni Krishnakumar, Sikkil C. Gurucharan and theatre artistes M.V. Muthu of Thanjavur, T. Rajendran of Velachery and K. Ramesh, alias Appa Ramesh, of Chennai are among those in the list for 2019.

The ‘Akkarai Sisters’ — S. Subhalakshmi and S. Sornalatha — Nagaswaram artiste Achalpuram S. Chinnathambi, singer Jolly Abraham, actors Ramarajan, Yogi Babu and Devadarshini, cinema producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, cine editor Antony and K.N. Ramaswamy of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will also receive the Kalaimamani Award for 2019.

Actors Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh, music director D. Imman and film director Gautham Vasudev Menon were among those selected for the award for 2020.

Pollachi Tamil Isai Sangam and Tamil Isai Sangam at the Raja Muthiah Mandram in Madurai will receive shields for best cultural organisations.

Sabari Nadaka Kuzhu in Tiruvannamalai will receive the rolling shield for the best drama troupe. It has also named nine senior Kalaimamani artistes for receiving the Porkizhi (cash award).