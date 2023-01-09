‘T.N. govt. accords highest priority to maintaining law and order’

January 09, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government accords the highest priority to the maintenance of law and order, and is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the State continues to be a haven of peace and tranquillity, free from any form of violence, according to the prepared speech of the Governor.

“With utmost concern for the future of our youth, the Chief Minister is determined to crack down on the distribution and consumption of drugs and narcotic substances with an iron hand. This government is continuously taking measures to prevent drug smuggling, including stringent enforcement of law and creation of awareness among people,” it said.

The State government accorded the highest priority for the welfare of fishermen, and was committed to protecting the fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in its traditional waters. “In this year alone, 232 Tamil Nadu fishermen, apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, were released after unstinting efforts of this government,” it said.

“This government will continue to urge that necessary steps be taken to restrain the Sri Lankan Navy from apprehending Tamil Nadu fishermen, ensure early release of fishing boats and find a permanent solution to these issues,” it said.

The Tamil Nadu government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the construction of the Mekadatu dam and increase the reservoir level in Mullaperiyar dam beyond 142 feet, it said.

“This government urges that a Water Disputes Tribunal be constituted at the earliest, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, on the issue of unauthorised diversion of water from Pennaiyar river by Karnataka.”

Recalling that a draft Bill to exempt medical students in Tamil Nadu from NEET was passed in the Assembly and sent for presidential assent, it said, “Since all clarifications requested regarding the Bill have been provided, this government seeks expeditious approval of the same.”

The scheme to provide free travel to all women in ordinary town buses has led to not only economic uplift but also social empowerment of women in the State, it said, and pointed out that 36 lakh trips were being undertaken by women on a daily basis, and a woman passenger saved approximately ₹888 a month under this scheme.

“This government has been taking all necessary measures to safeguard temple lands and properties since it assumed office. So far, land and properties worth ₹3,657 crore have been retrieved by the government,” it said.

Observing that Tamil Nadu has adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the State and ensure advancement of socially backward classes, it said: “This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the State, as the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) is against the ideals of social justice.”

The government will continue to urge that all State languages be accorded the official language status. It also urged the Union government to extend the GST compensation period by at least two more years.