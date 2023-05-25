HamberMenu
T.N. Governor’s allegations on forced virginity tests true, claims NCPCR member

“We conducted an inquiry with Dikshithars and verified the records with the police. My reply to the issue is that 100% two-finger test was carried out on the girls,” says the member

May 25, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
R.G. Anand, member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

A member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), R.G. Anand, on Thursday claimed that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent allegations of forced virginity tests (two-finger tests) being performed on minor girls, who were alleged victims of child marriage in Chidambaram, were true.

In a tweet, Mr. Anand, who had conducted inquiries about the allegation in Chidambaram, claimed, “All the allegations made by the Governor are true.” A detailed report will be submitted to the Commission’s chairperson Priyank Kanoongo in this regard, he said

“It is regrettable that a few media have published an untrue statement regarding the investigation conducted by the NCPCR yesterday in Chidambaram,” Mr. Anand said .

Meanwhile, in Salem, Mr. Anand told journalists that the claims made by the Governor are true. “On Wednesday, in Chidambaram I had told reporters that after conducting an inquiry with Dikshitharas (whose minor daughters were allegedly married off), a report will be submitted to the NCPCR Chairperson.”

He said, “We conducted an inquiry with Dikshithars and verified the records with the police. My reply to the issue is that 100% two-finger test was carried out on the girls. The claims made by Governor R.N. Ravi in this issue are true. In police records, they mentioned that the hymen were intact, and we have the evidence for that. But some sections of the media reported claiming we made statements disputing the Governor’s claims. So I am giving this explanation today.”

