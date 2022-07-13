Tamil Nadu

T.N. Governor wishes Stalin a speedy recovery from COVID-19

Governor R.N. Ravi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 13, 2022 12:50 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 14:38 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi wished Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,” the Governor said in his letter dated July 12.

Mr. Stalin took to social media on Tuesday evening to say that he felt tired and got himself tested. The Chief Minister also reiterated his appeal to the people to use masks and get vaccinated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...