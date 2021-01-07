TN Governor welcomes EAM statement on Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said the statement of Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on equality, justice, and peace in Sri Lanka was an important one, “signifying the concern of the Indian Government towards their Tamil sisters and brothers in Sri Lanka”.
In an official release, Mr. Purohit noted that Mr. Jaishankar had also unequivocally stated the Indian position on the 13th Amendment. “His words are sure to be welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu. The statement of Dr. S.Jaishankar is in the spirit of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji’s own untiring efforts for the welfare of the Tamil population in Sri Lanka,” the Governor said.
Mr. Purohit recalled the statement of Mr. Jaishankar during a press conference with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena that India has been strongly committed to the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. “It is in Sri Lanka’s own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled. That applies equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan Government on meaningful devolution, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. The progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka will surely be advanced as a consequence,” he had said.
