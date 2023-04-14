T.N. Governor unveils Swami Vivekananda’s portrait to mark Tamil New Year

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi unveiled a portrait of Swami Vivekananda in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday. An official communication said, “Raj Bhavan ushered in Tamil New Year by unveiling a portrait of Swami Vivekananda by the Governor.”
