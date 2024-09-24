ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Governor to attend Thiruvalluvar University convocation in Vellore

Published - September 24, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will preside and confer degrees at the 19th convocation of Thiruvalluvar University at Serkadu village near Katpadi in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the convocation will be held in the second week of October. Mr. Ravi will confer the degrees to 100 Ph.D. students, 32 graduates and 25 post-graduate rank holders in-person. A total of 31,581 students will be awarded the degrees at the convocation including 31,430 students in absentia.

Professor T. Arumugam, University vice-chancellor, will present the annual report of the University. The Registrar, J. Senthil Velmurugan, Controller of Examinations R. Babu Janarthanam, members of the Syndicate and Academic Council and the teaching and non-teaching staff members will take part. 

For more information visit www.tvu.edu.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US