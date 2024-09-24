T.N. Governor to attend Thiruvalluvar University convocation in Vellore

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will preside and confer degrees at the 19th convocation of Thiruvalluvar University at Serkadu village near Katpadi in October.

According to a press release, the convocation will be held in the second week of October. Mr. Ravi will confer the degrees to 100 Ph.D. students, 32 graduates and 25 post-graduate rank holders in-person. A total of 31,581 students will be awarded the degrees at the convocation including 31,430 students in absentia.

Professor T. Arumugam, University vice-chancellor, will present the annual report of the University. The Registrar, J. Senthil Velmurugan, Controller of Examinations R. Babu Janarthanam, members of the Syndicate and Academic Council and the teaching and non-teaching staff members will take part.

For more information visit www.tvu.edu.in.