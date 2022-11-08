Tamil Nadu

T.N. Governor takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev

Governor R.N. Ravi expressed his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly Sikh brothers and sisters, a Raj Bhavan communication said

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh, Guru Nanak Dev, organised by Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sangh Sabha in Chennai on Tuesday. The Governor expressed his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly Sikh brothers and sisters, a Raj Bhavan communication said.

The Governor recalled Shri Guru Nanak Dev’s selfless services and immense sacrifices for humanity and said his sacred preaching and ideology spread the eternal message of service, peace, and harmony. Mr. Ravi also praised the Sikh community’s great contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu and the country.


