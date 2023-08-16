T.N. Governor should be removed: CPI leader D. Raja

August 16, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - SALEM

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is not acting within the framework of the Constitution and he should be removed from office, said D. Raja, general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), in Salem, on Wednesday.

Addressing the media while taking part in the party’s State council meeting, he condemned the remarks made by the Governor on the State’s anti-NEET Bill. “The Governor has the right only to approve of Bills sent by the elected State government to the President. He does not have the powers to decide [on these Bills],” he said, and added that the State government was elected by the people and not by Mr. Ravi.

People in the State know that the Governor is acting in favour of the Central government, he said, and demanded that he be removed.

Mr. Raja also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi and said, “Instead of explaining the problems to the people, the PM used [this platform for] his party’s election campaign to blame the Opposition parties.”

The CPI leader claimed everyone knew the country had been destabilised in the last nine years under the BJP’s rule and that Mr. Modi had failed to fulfil his promises made to people. Women were subject to unspeakable brutality in Manipur, he charged and wanted the PM to visit the State. He said the BJP was dividing people in Manipur and using this for political gains. “We are emphasising the creation of unity among all the people in Manipur,” he stressed.