HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Governor should be removed: CPI leader D. Raja

The Left party leader alleged that Governor R.N. Ravi was not acting within the framework of the Constitution, and said the people of T.N. knew that he was acting in favour of the Central government

August 16, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
D. Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India addressing cadre in Salem on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

D. Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India addressing cadre in Salem on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

 

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is not acting within the framework of the Constitution and he should be removed from office, said D. Raja, general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), in Salem, on Wednesday. 

Addressing the media while taking part in the party’s State council meeting, he condemned the remarks made by the Governor on the State’s anti-NEET Bill. “The Governor has the right only to approve of Bills sent by the elected State government to the President. He does not have the powers to decide [on these Bills],” he said, and added that the State government was elected by the people and not by Mr. Ravi.

People in the State know that the Governor is acting in favour of the Central government, he said, and demanded that he be removed.  

Mr. Raja also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi and said, “Instead of explaining the problems to the people, the PM used [this platform for] his party’s election campaign to blame the Opposition parties.”

The CPI leader claimed everyone knew the country had been destabilised in the last nine years under the BJP’s rule and that Mr. Modi had failed to fulfil his promises made to people. Women were subject to unspeakable brutality in Manipur, he charged and wanted the PM to visit the State. He said the BJP was dividing people in Manipur and using this for political gains. “We are emphasising the creation of unity among all the people in Manipur,” he stressed. 

 

Related Topics

Erode / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / Governor / Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.