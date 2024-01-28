ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Governor says he has highest regard for Mahatma Gandhi

January 28, 2024 02:50 am | Updated 02:51 am IST

He said some media houses cherry­picked from his speech at the 127th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi denied that he had disrespected Mahatma Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on January 27 denied that he had disrespected Mahatma Gandhi and said he had the highest regard for him, and his teachings were the ideals of his life.

A section of the media had sought to create an erroneous impression that he was disrespectful towards the Father of the Nation, he said.

In a statement, Mr. Ravi said some media houses cherry­picked from his speech at the 127th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 and twisted it.

To elaborate on Netaji’s significant contributions to India’s independence that were not adequately appreciated, he then said the revolts of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in February 1946, inspired by Netaji, had accelerated the process of independence.

Clarifying the points he had made, the Governor said the British had declared that they would leave India in March 1946 as they feared that they could not trust Indians in uniform. 

