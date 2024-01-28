GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Governor says he has highest regard for Mahatma Gandhi

He said some media houses cherry­picked from his speech at the 127th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose

January 28, 2024 02:50 am | Updated 02:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi denied that he had disrespected Mahatma Gandhi. File

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi denied that he had disrespected Mahatma Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on January 27 denied that he had disrespected Mahatma Gandhi and said he had the highest regard for him, and his teachings were the ideals of his life.

A section of the media had sought to create an erroneous impression that he was disrespectful towards the Father of the Nation, he said.

In a statement, Mr. Ravi said some media houses cherry­picked from his speech at the 127th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 and twisted it.

To elaborate on Netaji’s significant contributions to India’s independence that were not adequately appreciated, he then said the revolts of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in February 1946, inspired by Netaji, had accelerated the process of independence.

Clarifying the points he had made, the Governor said the British had declared that they would leave India in March 1946 as they feared that they could not trust Indians in uniform. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.