ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Governor Ravi: Did not suggest changing the name of Tamil Nadu to ‘Tamizhagam’

January 18, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi, in his statement, said the interpretation of his recent remarks to mean that he had suggesting changing the name of Tamil Nadu was “erroneous and far-fetched”; he said he had used ‘Tamizhagam’ in a historical, cultural context

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Seeking to put an end to the two-week-old controversy over his suggestion to use the word ‘Tamizhagam’, instead of Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, clarified that he had referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ while dwelling upon the age-old historical cultural connect between the Tamil people and Kashi.

“In those days. there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context. I referred to the word Tamizhagam as a more appropriate expression,” Mr. Ravi said in a statement.

ALSO READ
“Tamizhagam-Tamil Nadu” controversy a non-issue: BJP leader Annamalai

The Governor had used the word ‘Tamilagam’ in an event at Raj Bhavan, on January 4, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently-concluded month-long festival celebration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor was against the word Tamil Nadu have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US