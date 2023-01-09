T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi must step down immediately: Vaiko

January 09, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi should immediately step down or the President must remove him from his post.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko contended that the Governor had breached the Assembly legacy by refusing to read the speech shared by the State government, and that making changes in the speech was condemnable. Such act of arrogance cannot be allowed in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vaiko said and charged Mr. Ravi’s functioning had been against the norms prescribed by the Constitution.

The Governor projects himself as a safeguarder of Hindutva sanatan dharma and does not have any moral right to continue in the post, Mr. Vaiko said. According to him, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave an apt response by moving a resolution seeking to retain only the Governor’s entire printed speech in the Assembly records.

Mr. Vaiko also welcomed the announcements made in the printed speech of the Governor.