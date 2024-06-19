T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi condoles death of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday expressed shock over loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he said many more victims are in serious condition battling for lives. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals. Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor are reported from various parts of our State. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.