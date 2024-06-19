T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi condoles death of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday expressed shock over loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he said many more victims are in serious condition battling for lives. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals. Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor are reported from various parts of our State. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern.”