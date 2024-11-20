T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi awards degrees to 588 graduands of TANUVAS

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday awarded degrees to graduands at the 24th convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in Chennai.

A total of 588 candidates, both in-person and in-absentia, were awarded degrees in Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D), Master of Veterinary Science (M.V.Sc), Master of Technology (M.Tech), Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc & A.H), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Food Technology, Poultry Technology, Dairy Technology, and Post Graduate Diplomas.

In his convocation address, Chief Guest V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, who is an alumnus of TANUVAS, recollected his association with the university and encouraged students to stay positive and move forward without the fear of failure. Narrating incidents from his life, Mr. Manohar appealed to the graduands not to be afraid to take risks in life. “Marks are just numbers. Don’t believe in numbers. Believe in yourself. When you are unable to achieve your dream, you should not give up. You should be determined to make it your ambition in life and achieve it to benefit the greater good.”

Highlighting the activities and accomplishments of the university over the past year, K.N. Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, TANUVAS, said steps were being taken to fulfil the goals outlined in VISION 2030 on improvement in pedagogy, collaborations with national and international institutions, specialised veterinary care, disease diagnostics, one-health approach, value addition, food and feed safety, conservation of indigenous germplasm, and role of artificial intelligence in livestock and pet rearing.

Members of the Board of Management and Academic Council, former vice-chancellors, faculty, students, and parents were among others present. Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry and Pro-Chancellor of TANUVAS, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, was not at the event, though his name was in the invitation.

