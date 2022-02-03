Tamil Nadu Governor returns Bill against NEET

Detailed reasons sent to Assembly Speaker: Raj Bhavan

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has returned to the Assembly Speaker a Bill seeking to dispense with NEET-based admissions for undergraduate medical degree courses, the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday. The Bill adopted by the Assembly in September sought to admit students to UG medical degree programmes on the basis of Plus Two scores.

Also Read Four candidates top the medical general merit list with 710 marks in NEET 2021

After a detailed study of the Bill that sought an exemption for the State from NEET and the report of the high-level committee constituted by the State government in this regard, the Governor was “of the opinion that the Bill is against interests of the students specially the rural and economically poor students of the State,” a one-page press release from the Raj Bhavan said.Hence, the Governor has returned the Bill to the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 01, 2022, giving “detailed reasons, for its re-consideration by the House,” it said.

Also Read Academics call for doing away with NEET

The release said the Supreme Court in Christian Medical College, Vellore Association Vs. Union of India (2020) also has comprehensively examined the issue specially from the social justice perspective and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and was in furtherance of social justice.