T.N. Governor recalls his university days during India’s Emergency

Published - June 25, 2024 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, took to social media to recall the hardships he, along with his friends, experienced during the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.

Chidambaram hits out at PM Modi over remark on 1975 Emergency

In a social media post, the Raj Bhavan quoted Mr. Ravi as saying: “Nation remembers with shock and horror how on this Black Day 50 years ago, 25 June 1975, our democracy was trampled under the feet of a dictator who trashed the Constitution, suspended the fundamental civil liberties of citizens, gagged the media and subdued the judiciary.”

“How can I and my university friends forget the Day when posse of armed military barged into our hostels, kicked open our hostel rooms and hitting with rifle butts kicked us out immediately not allowing us to even carry our books and clothes,” Mr Ravi was quoted as saying.

