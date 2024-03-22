GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN Governor re-inducts K. Ponmudy into TN Cabinet

March 22, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Dennis S. Jesudasan

Senior DMK leader K. Ponmudy was re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on March 22, 2024. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Ponmudy, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ravi approved the recommendation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to re-induct K. Ponmudy into the Council of Ministers and the swearing-in ceremony was scheduled at 3.30 pm on Friday, a Raj Bhavan media release said.

TN Governor Ravi blinks in SC, says will swear in Ponmudy

Mr. Ponmudy is set to be allocated the Higher Education portfolio, including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology that are currently held by his Cabinet colleague R.S. Rajakannappan.

The swearing-in ceremony took place a day after the Supreme Court strongly viewed the action of the Governor to put on hold the induction of Mr. Ponmudy into the Council of Ministers over a contention that the apex court’ stay on Mr. Ponmudy was merely an interim order.

The Governor’s letter on March 17 to Mr. Stalin, refused to appoint Mr. Ponmudy on the ground that the Supreme Court had “only suspended, not set aside” his conviction amounted to wilful disobedience of a judicial order. Mr. Ponmudy was “tainted by corruption” and that his appointment would be against “constitutional morality”, the Governor had said.

Following his conviction and sentence of three years in a disproportionate assets case, Mr. Ponmudy was disqualified and lost his membership in the Assembly and thereby his posting in the Cabinet in December last year. His Thirukoyilur Assembly constituency was eventually declared vacant.

Mr. Ponmudy moved the Supreme Court that granted an interim stay after which the Assembly Speaker withdrew the notification that declared Thirukoyilur as vacant. However, the Governor refused to re-induct Mr. Ponmudy into the Cabinet, despite a recommendation by the Chief Minister.

