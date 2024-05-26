ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Governor Ravi to inaugurate conference of Vice-Chancellors on May 27

Published - May 26, 2024 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is set to inaugurate a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of State and private universities of Tamil Nadu in the Raj Bhavan campus at Udhagamandalam on May 27, 2024.

The conference will have detailed deliberations on a gamut of issues covering research excellence, institution development, promoting entrepreneurship, capacity building for faculty members, promoting universal human values, among others, a release from the Raj Bhavan said. It also aimed to “further improve the standards of higher education in the State.”

Besides the Governor-Chancellor, Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission and other dignitaries are scheduled to take part in the two-day conference.

The V-Cs of State Universities would make presentations on the best practices adopted by their universities during the conference. Students, who have qualified in the NET or UGC-CSIR tests and obtained Junior Research Fellowship, would share their experiences, it said.

