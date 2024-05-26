GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T.N. Governor Ravi to inaugurate conference of Vice-Chancellors on May 27

Published - May 26, 2024 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is set to inaugurate a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of State and private universities of Tamil Nadu in the Raj Bhavan campus at Udhagamandalam on May 27, 2024.

The conference will have detailed deliberations on a gamut of issues covering research excellence, institution development, promoting entrepreneurship, capacity building for faculty members, promoting universal human values, among others, a release from the Raj Bhavan said. It also aimed to “further improve the standards of higher education in the State.”

Besides the Governor-Chancellor, Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission and other dignitaries are scheduled to take part in the two-day conference.

The V-Cs of State Universities would make presentations on the best practices adopted by their universities during the conference. Students, who have qualified in the NET or UGC-CSIR tests and obtained Junior Research Fellowship, would share their experiences, it said.

Related Topics

Governor / university / Tamil Nadu / Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.