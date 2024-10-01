Taking part in a mass cleaning programme in Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) expressed his disappointment over finding “all kinds of bottles, even liquor bottles” strewn on the campus.

The Governor along with students, volunteers and NGO members from across Tamil Nadu participated in the ‘Swachchata Hi Seva’ mass cleaning programme at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai. The Gandhi Mandapam campus is located adjacent to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ravi said: “We must not litter any public place because the public place belongs to everyone. It has reduced considerably. But, I think we have to work more because you can see in the Gandhi Mandapam how things are. All kinds of bottles [were found]. Even liquor bottles are full of it. Mahatma Gandhi [had] his policy on this. This is very sad.”

The Governor further said it did not speak well of a civilised society and added that the absence of cleanliness spread a lot of disease and the victims were the poor people.

“As far as I am concerned, I have advised the universities that they must have a cleanliness drive at least once a month in their campus. And I will also be joining some of them as and when they do that,” the Governor said.

Mr. Ravi said cleanliness had to be inculcated into one’s habit. “We are just trying to give this message. This one day is a symbolic [event]. Essentially it is to give a message that we must maintain cleanliness in our day-to-day life.”

