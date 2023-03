March 24, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

On the day when the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly re-adopted the Bill seeking to ban online gambling, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

According to the Raj Bhavan, the Governor had a “fruitful meeting” with the Minister in the national capital. However, there was no official communication about what transpired in the meeting.