Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 16, 2034. During his meeting with the Prime Minister in the national capital, the Governor presented flowers and a shawl.

In a social media post, the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor as: “Immensely happy to have met the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and have the benefit of his concern, vision and guidance in the service of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

