T.N. Governor pays tributes to freedom fighter Veeran Azhagumuthu Kone

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid tributes to late freedom fighter Veeran Azhagumuthu Kone on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor saying as: “He was a true embodiment of extraordinary valour, indomitable courage, and patriotism, who steadfastly resisted British colonial oppression and made the ultimate sacrifice, igniting the fire of the freedom struggle and inspiring countless people.”

The late freedom fighter’s unparalleled commitment to justice and independence remained an inspiration to us all, Mr. Ravi said, and added that, “Let us draw inspiration from his enduring legacy and strive together to build a strong #AtmanirbharBharat.”

Earlier, the Governor interacted with officer trainees of the 75th batch of the Indian Revenue Services in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.