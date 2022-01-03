TN Governor pays floral tributes to portraits of Velu Nachiyar, Kattabomman

R. N. Ravi recalled the selfless sacrifices rendered by the freedom fighters for the country’s Independence

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the portraits of ‘Veeramangai’ Velu Nachiyar and Veerapandia Kattabomman on their birthday anniversary at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

While remembering the selfless sacrifices rendered by the freedom fighters for the country’s Independence, the Governor said that he was proud that this land had given [us] ‘Veeramangai’ Velu Nachiyar, queen of the then Sivaganga State and the first Indian queen, who waged war against the British, defeated them and regained her throne, said a communication from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also recalled the martyrdom and exemplary braveness of the real hero, Veerapandia Kattabomman, who fought the British until his last breath and eventually laid down his life for the defence of the motherland. “The supreme sacrifices of these legendary heroes would continue inspiring the youth of India for generations to come and infusing them with the value of freedom,” it said.