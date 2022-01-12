TN Governor pays floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda’s statue

CHENNAI

The Governor said Swami Vivekananda’s call to the youth became an inspirational mantra, and that it was only appropriate that his birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid a floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda’s statue inside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Governor recalled how Swami Vivekananda, in his short life span, with his universal spirituality, practical wisdom and magnetic personality, galvanized the youth of the country with a sense of self-respect and a sense of destiny for Bharat as the world leader, a communication from the Raj Bhavan said.

“His call, ‘Awake, Arise and Stop not until the Goal is reached’ became the inspirational mantra for the youth.It is only appropriate that his birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day,” it said.

The Governor paid heartfelt tributes to the land of Kanniyakumari, where Swami Vivekananda got his enlightenment and from where he set out on the mission of building a strong, capable and compassionate India for the good of humanity. The Governor also expressed his gratitude to Thiru. Manonmaniam Sundaranar for teaching Saiva Siddhantha to Swami Vivekananda, which spurred his spiritual awakening, the communication said.

Mr. Ravi appealed to the youth of Tamil Nadu to re-dedicate themselves on National Youth Day to build a self-reliant, prosperous and capable India.