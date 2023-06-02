T.N. Governor participates in plantation drive in Avadi Ordnance Depot

June 02, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday participated in a plantation drive in Ordnance Depot in Avadi in the presence of senior officials, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

The event was organised ahead of the World Environment Day, observed on June 5. The Governor inaugurated the ‘Satkar Complex’ park on the premises, the release said. He spoke on the importance of a country’s military in its progress and on the need for sincere efforts to tackle climate change.

Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat, T.K. Lakshmi, founder and president of the organisation Mastermind Foundation, which collaborated for the plantation drive, and other senior officials were present.

