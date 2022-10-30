TN Governor is expressing views to get higher position from BJP, say DMK-led alliance leaders

R.N. Ravi should quit the post if he wanted to express such views to please the BJP leadership, say leaders

Accusing Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi of deliberately expressing views to create confusion, leaders of the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on October 30, 2022 said he should quit the post if he wanted to express such views to please the BJP leadership.

“His speeches are given importance since he is the Governor of the state. If he is expressing views to please the BJP leadership to get a higher position for himself, he should quit the Governor post. He could not express such views so long as he remains the Governor of the state,” said the leaders of the alliance in a joint statement.

DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan, IUML leader Kader Mohideen, VCK leader Tho. Thirumavalavan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H Jawahirullah, Kongu Nadu Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran and Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan have signed the statement.

They said Mr Ravi had been expressing controversial views since he became the Governor of the state. “It is not clear whether he is doing it to create unnecessary controversy and confusion or is driven by the desire to draw attention towards him,” they said.

The leaders said his views on Santhana dharma, Ariyam, Dravida, Schedule Castes and Tirukkural were dangerous and absurd. “We do not have issues with him if he speaks about his personal spiritual beliefs. But it is unfair on his part to express conservative and poisonous ideas while holding a Constitutional post,” they further said.

They alleged that the Governor had not changed and continued to express views without taking into consideration the counter points to his arguments. “He is speaking against the Constitution. Does he know that he is acting against the oath he had taken as the Governor of the state?,” the leaders wanted to know.

Taking exception to the Governor’s contention that a country should follow a religion, they said even Nepal, which claimed to be a Hindu nation, was actually a Federal Parliamentary Republic.

“The Governor should stop speaking against the preamble of the Constitution. As per the Constitution, the country is secular. But the Governor argues in favour of one religion and it is against the Constitution,” they said.