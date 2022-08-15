T.N. Governor hoists national flag in Chennai’s Raj Bhavan
He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Aurobindo on his 150th birth anniversary
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi hoisted the national flag in the Raj Bhavan campus in Chennai on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday.
He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Aurobindo on his 150 th birth anniversary.
