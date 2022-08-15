T.N. Governor hoists national flag in Chennai’s Raj Bhavan

Special Correspondent August 15, 2022 18:18 IST

He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Aurobindo on his 150th birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and other officials during Independence Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi hoisted the national flag in the Raj Bhavan campus in Chennai on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday. He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Aurobindo on his 150 th birth anniversary.



