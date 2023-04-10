HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Governor grants assent to Bill banning online gambling

The Bill was originally passed by the T.N. Legislative Assembly in October 2022, but had been returned by the Governor to the State, without his assent; the Bill was subsequently adopted once again in March

April 10, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Chennai

B. Kolappan
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi has granted his assent to the Bill seeking to ban online gambling and regulate online gaming.

A senior official at the State Secretariat said the Raj Bhavan had confirmed the Governor‘s decision to the government.

ALSO READ
Fighting the menace of online gambling

The Bill, was first passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in October 2022. According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, online gambling and online games are addictive in nature and increase the threat to public order manifold, while posing difficulties in terms of designing appropriate regulation.

A committee headed by retired High Court Justice K. Chandru, constituted to advise the government had highlighted how gambling addiction could impact human lives — at the individual, family and societal levels.

However, in March, Governor R.N. Ravi returned the Bill to the State government. A senior official had then said the reason cited for the return was that the State legislature had “no legislative competence” to frame the Bill. Following this, the Legislative Assembly, on March 23, 2023 re-adopted the Bill and once again sent it to the Governor for his assent.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Governor / casino and gambling / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.