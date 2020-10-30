TN Governor grants assent for horizontal quota in medical admissions

CHENNAI

30 October 2020 13:32 IST

The assent comes less than 24 hours after the Tamil Nadu government decided to take the executive route

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday granted assent to the Bill providing for 7.5% horizontal quota for NEET-qualified students of State government schools for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

The Governor’s assent comes less than 24 hours after the Tamil Nadu government decided to take the executive route citing powers under Article 162 of the Constitution and issued a G.O to provide for the quota.

“This is to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that the Governor has given his assent to the Bill titled 'Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of Government Schools Bill 2020," a press release from the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said. The Bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 15.

The release said the Governor had sought legal opinion of the Solicitor General of India through a letter dated September 26 and his opinion was received on Thursday. “As soon as the opinion was received, the Governor has given assent to the Bill,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Last week, Mr. Purohit had informed DMK president M.K. Stalin that he needed three to four weeks to decide on the matter and that he had conveyed the same to a delegation of ministers who had met him to seek his assent to the Bill.