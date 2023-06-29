ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Governor Ravi dismisses Senthilbalaji from Council of Ministers

June 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some more criminal cases against him under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the State Police.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on June 29 evening “dismissed” from the Council of Ministers, V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case recently. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In an unprecedented action, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on June 29 evening “dismissed” V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case recently.

A communication from the Raj Bhavan said, there were “reasonable apprehensions that continuation of Thiru V. Senthilbalaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law including fair investigation that may eventually lead to breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the State.”

The Governor, had earlier, “disagreed” with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to retain Mr. Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio while reallocating his Electricity, Prohibition, Excise and Molasses to two other senior Ministers.

The Raj Bhavan said abusing his position as a Minister, Mr. Senthilbalaji has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice.

Pointing out that Mr. Senthilbalaji was “facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering,” the communication said the Minister was in judicial custody in a criminal case and being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Some more criminal cases against him under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the State Police, it added.

