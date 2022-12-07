T.N. Governor contributes ₹5 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

December 07, 2022 02:59 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi has appealed to the people to extend their sincere gratitude and stand with ex-servicemen in the country, through generous contributions to the fund

The Hindu Bureau

The Governor has also also applauded the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing ₹53.65 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 2021, a press release said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund collection for 2022 with his contribution of ₹5 lakh.

During his address, through All India Radio and Doordarshan, the Governor recalled the supreme sacrifices of the Armed Forces personnel in defending the nation’s territory and ensuring its integrity. He appealed to the people to extend their sincere gratitude and stand with ex-servicemen in the country through generous contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. This will considerably strengthen the Central and State government’s initiatives and efforts towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and dependents, he said.

Mr. Ravi also applauded the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing ₹53.65 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 2021. This was the first time the contribution from Tamil Nadu had exceeded ₹50 crore, according to a press release.

The Governor also released a ‘Souvenir of Flag Day’ published by the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department

Prof (Retd). Saraswathi Ramanathan contributed ₹5 lakh from her retirement and pension benefits, to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in the presence of Mr. Ravi.

Public Secretary D. Jagannathan, Governor’s Secretary Anandrao V. Patil, Chennai Collector S. Amritha Jothi and senior officials were also present.

At the secretariat, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also contributed to the Fund to the Chennai Collector.

