TN Governor contributes ₹1 lakh for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund collection for 2020-21 with his contribution of ₹1 lakh.
During his address, through All India Radio and Doordarshan, the Governor remembered the supreme sacrifices made by armed forces personnel in protecting the country’s territorial integrity. He also appreciated the generosity of the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing ₹35.56 crore in 2019-20 for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic difficulties.
Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, Governor's Secretary Anandrao V. Patil and senior officials were also present.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also contributed to the Fund to Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi in his camp office in Chennai on Monday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath