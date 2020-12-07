TN Governor contributes ₹1 lakh for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

During his address, the Governor remembered the supreme sacrifices made by armed forces personnel in protecting the country’s territorial integrity

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund collection for 2020-21 with his contribution of ₹1 lakh.

During his address, through All India Radio and Doordarshan, the Governor remembered the supreme sacrifices made by armed forces personnel in protecting the country’s territorial integrity. He also appreciated the generosity of the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing ₹35.56 crore in 2019-20 for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic difficulties.

Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, Governor's Secretary Anandrao V. Patil and senior officials were also present.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also contributed to the Fund to Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi in his camp office in Chennai on Monday.