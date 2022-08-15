Governor continues to voice support for NEP

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi continued to voice support for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and contended that the policy encouraged Tamil in higher educational institutions.

The NEP had a greater emphasis on education, including higher and technical, in regional languages, he said in a message issued on the eve of the Independence Day. He also voiced support for measures to get more students enrolled in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines and for introducing Tamil in them. “Today, a student with STEM background has much better career and professional opportunities than others. We need to introduce measures in schools for encouraging more of our students to go in for STEM disciplines,” he said.

"In order to instil a sense of pride in Tamil and incentivise students for learning Tamil with pride, we must introduce Tamil in Science and Technology, medicine, engineering and law." The creative genius of people was suppressed under the colonial education policy, which produced "mere degree holders and rote learners", he said, adding that the NEP was a revolutionary initiative that would produce citizens who were healthy and far more self-confident.

"With a multi-disciplinary approach breaking rigid silos and an innovative credit system, our students will have much greater flexibility in learning various disciplines of their interest and would be far more capable of taking on the emerging challenges of today and tomorrow," he said.

There was a need to address the relative development deficits among the marginalised and downtrodden sections of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Adi-Dravidas, he said, adding that they must not be left behind.

"Prevalence of untouchability, the shameful ugly legacy of the past in some parts of our State is a serious blot on our face and conscience. It is unbearable and unacceptable for a civilized society. This inhuman and shameful practice must stop forthwith. Together, we have to eradicate this evil," he said.

Felicitating people

Raj Bhavan would honour and felicitate, on every Republic Day, those persons pursuing outstanding and impactful initiatives in State with respect to social service and environment protection. Such people will be identified through a due and transparent process.

"Our people, ordinary people, are doing extraordinary services to the society.. Their enormous sense of altruism and commitment to public service is the inherent strength of our nation. This needs to be appreciated and encouraged,” he said.," he said.

During his speech, he extended his regards to Amar Seva Sangam, Ayikudi's S. Ramakrishnan and S. Sankara Raman, Karthikeyan Ganesan of Sristi Foundation, Villupuram, for their yeoman services to Divyaangs and children with autism. Mr. Ravi extended his greetings to Sridhar Vembu of Zoho Corporation for serving rural and marginalised people of the State. He also mentioned Arun Krishnamurthy of Environmentalist Foundation of India, Srinath Ravichandran, S.P.M. Moin and S.R. Chakravarthy of IIT-Madras for their service.