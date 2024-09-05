T.N. Governor, CM pay tribute to late V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid tribute to late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

The Governor paid floral tribute to the portrait of the late freedom fighter in Raj Bhavan in Chennai. A social media post by the Raj Bhavan said, “Nation pays a heartfelt tribute to the visionary leader and iconic freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary.”

“Inspired by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, he founded the #SwadAtmanirbharBharattion Company, defying British colonial control. His legacy of courage and innovation continues to inspire the vision of a strong, confident, and #AtmanirbharBharat,” it said.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin paid homage to the leader and underlined his service to the country and his mother tongue. Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and other officials paid tribute to his portrait at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai.

In another social media post, Mr. Stalin, who is on an official visit to the United States, greeted teachers on Teachers’ Day. He lauded their services in educating students, helping them come up in life, and ensuring social justice.