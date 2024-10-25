ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Governor, CM, Ministers pay tributes to Marudhu brothers

Published - October 25, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers paid floral tributes to the portrait of late freedom fighters Marudhu brothers on the occasion of the day of their martyrdom.

The Governor paid floral tributes to their portrait in the Raj Bhavan. On a social media post, the Chief Minister paid his tributes.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya and senior officials paid floral tributes to the portraits of the late Marudhu brothers near their statues in Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US