T.N. Governor, CM, Ministers pay tributes to Marudhu brothers

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers paid floral tributes to the portrait of late freedom fighters Marudhu brothers on the occasion of the day of their martyrdom.

The Governor paid floral tributes to their portrait in the Raj Bhavan. On a social media post, the Chief Minister paid his tributes.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya and senior officials paid floral tributes to the portraits of the late Marudhu brothers near their statues in Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.