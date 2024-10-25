T.N. Governor, CM, Ministers pay tributes to Marudhu brothers

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers paid floral tributes to the portrait of late freedom fighters Marudhu brothers on the occasion of the day of their martyrdom.

The Governor paid floral tributes to their portrait in the Raj Bhavan. On a social media post, the Chief Minister paid his tributes.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya and senior officials paid floral tributes to the portraits of the late Marudhu brothers near their statues in Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai.