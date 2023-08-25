T.N. Governor, CM congratulate Praggnanandhaa

August 25, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday congratulated Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa for his performance at the 2023 FIDE World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, who had a dream run in the tournament, was defeated by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at the finals on Thursday.

In his message on X (formerly Twitter), the Governor said: “Praggnanandhaa, with your stunningly brilliant performances, you have won the hearts of every Indian and made the country proud. You are a reflection of a resurgent confident India. The country loves you immensely”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his message addressed, Mr. Stalin said despite the final results, the grandmaster’s achievement resonated with the dreams of 140 crore Indians. “Your journey to the final, defeating world #2 Nakamura and #3 Caruana, has left us awestruck,” he said. “Your silver medal and entry to the FIDE Candidates Tournament are milestones that will inspire generations to come,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT