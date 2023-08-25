HamberMenu
T.N. Governor, CM congratulate Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa, who had a dream run in the tournament, was defeated by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at the finals on Thursday

August 25, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku on August 24, 2023.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku on August 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday congratulated Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa for his performance at the 2023 FIDE World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, who had a dream run in the tournament, was defeated by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at the finals on Thursday.

In his message on X (formerly Twitter), the Governor said: “Praggnanandhaa, with your stunningly brilliant performances, you have won the hearts of every Indian and made the country proud. You are a reflection of a resurgent confident India. The country loves you immensely”.

In his message addressed, Mr. Stalin said despite the final results, the grandmaster’s achievement resonated with the dreams of 140 crore Indians. “Your journey to the final, defeating world #2 Nakamura and #3 Caruana, has left us awestruck,” he said. “Your silver medal and entry to the FIDE Candidates Tournament are milestones that will inspire generations to come,” he added.

