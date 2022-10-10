T.N. Governor, Chief Minister, political leaders condole Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death

Mulayam Singh Yadav who stood for reservation for the OBC was deeply committed to secular ideals, said CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and several other political leaders condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The 82-year-old leader died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday, after prolonged illness.

In his condolence message, the Governor said, “Shri. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a great leader. His passing away has left a political vacuum in the country. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Chief Minister Stalin who took to Twitter to extend his condolences wrote, “One of the tallest figures in Indian Politics who stood for reservation for the OBC, Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals. His death is an irreparable loss.” On behalf of the DMK, the party’s treasurer and DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu would pay last respects to Mr. Yadav, he added.

Opposition leader and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami tweeted, “His remarkable service for the State and as a Parliamentarian will be remembered forever.”

The Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said, “He will forever be remembered as an excellent statesman and a leader who put people’s welfare at the forefront.”

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said in the death of the Samajwadi Party founder and Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, the county had lost a person who had “untiringly served” the society.

Pointing out that Yadav had cordial relationship with former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, the former coordinator of AIADMK, in a statement, recalled that Jayalalithaa had not only campaigned for the Samajwadi Party during the 2007 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, but also delivered speeches in Hindi.

In a couple of tweets, the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala said Yadav had often shared with Jayalalithaa and her about his journey in politics including the struggle during the Emergency and the “transient nature of politics” in the country.

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also condoled the death of the former UP Chief Minister.

(with inputs from PTI)