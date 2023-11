November 06, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday, November 6, 2023, chaired a meeting of the Ex-Servicemen State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund. Several decisions, including the ex-servicemen’s suitable skill upliftment and enhancing scholarships for their children studying in national-level education institutions were taken, the Raj Bhavan said in a social media post. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials from the Armed Forces were among those present in the meeting.

