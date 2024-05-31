T.N. Governor asked to involve students to dispel myths on organ donations 

Expressing concerns over the “huge gap” between donors and organ-seekers, the Union government has called for engaging university students in dispelling myths surrounding organ donations and involving them in a nationwide awareness campaign.

Encouraging people to come forward to donate organs, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Governor R.N. Ravi to involve university students to dispel myths.

This would encourage the youth to connect with the nationwide campaign of pledge registration for organ donation. “Let us all adopt organ donation in our lives and carry forward our centuries-old tradition of donating and helping others,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

To sensitise people to the growing demand for organs and the waitlist of patients, the Government of India launched the Ayushman Bhava, an organ donation pledge registration campaign last year. As on January 14, 2024, 1.27 lakh people had registered their pledge through National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation. Moreover, in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, continuous efforts were being made to raise awareness on organ donation, he added.

“A donor, after brain stem death, can save eight to nine lives by donating organs and improve the quality of life of many by donating tissues. Tissues can be donated after natural death. Patients of any age suffering from organ failure can register themselves in the National Registry through any transplant hospital in the country to receive donated organ(s). This registration is free of cost,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services has sought a report from all States/Union Territories informing whether an advisory committee had been constituted by notification, as mandated under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

