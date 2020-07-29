T.N. Governor advised isolation for a week

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been advised a seven-day isolation as three more persons in Raj Bhavan test positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday [July 28], Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health check-up of Governor and found him fit and healthy. However, the doctor has advised him for seven days isolation. Subsequently, the Governor has kept himself in isolation,” a Raj Bhavan release said. The situation is being closely monitored.
Since a total of 84 persons tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the Raj Bhavan, as a precautionary measure, tested another 38 persons for the infection. Three persons tested positive and the other 35 tested negative, the release said.
“Three members who tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and are undergoing treatment,” it added.
