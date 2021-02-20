TN government withdraws 308 jallikattu protest cases

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued an order for the withdrawal of 308 cases registered during the 2017 jallikattu protests.
The order follows Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement in the Assembly while addressing the motion to thank Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his address.
Home Secretary S.K. Prabakhar in the order said the Director General of Police had furnished the details of the cases to be considered for withdrawal. The public prosecutor also had given his opinion that further proceedings might be dropped.
The order said, in cases where further investigation is still pending, further action might be dropped by the police.
“In cases where the cases are pending trial, the assistant public prosecutor in charge of the cases may be directed to move an application under section 321 of the CrPC for withdrawal of prosecution and to follow the procedure therein,” Mr Prabkarar said
When it comes to cases in which the Indian Railway Act is involved, further permission from the Centre may be obtained and produced before the trial court and the assistant public prosecutor in charge of the cases may be directed to move an application under section 321 of the CrPC for withdrawal of prosecution.
No permission from the Centre is required for withdrawal of cases filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Entry 17 of the Concurrent list of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India).
