TN Government will release export policy soon, Industries Minister says

COIMBATORE

21 September 2021 16:43 IST

Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the revival of MSMEs was one of the main focus areas of the government

The State government will release an export policy on Wednesday, Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture, and Archaeology, said in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The Minister was speaking at the ‘Industrial Growth Conclave - Western Region’, organised by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

According to the Minister, even during the second wave of the pandemic, the State government had ensured that the exporting units were not affected. The revival of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) was one of the main focus areas of the government. “We need to focus on the MSMEs for economic growth,” he said adding that the TIIC would extend stimulus for the growth of the MSMEs. The government will work on strengthening traditional industries for their growth and supporting emerging sectors. “We want to make a happy blend of both,” he said.

In Coimbatore, the government is looking at establishing a Defence park at Sulur, and an industrial park at Annur, and has taken up a study for a metro rail project. “We are trying to address all the issues that you have raised,” he said.

Hans Raj Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of TIIC said industry 4.0, new-age finance, and technology were the pillars of growth for MSMEs and start-ups. The industries in Coimbatore should adopt industry 4.0 and show the way forward for other cities.

Sanjay Tyagi, Director of STPI, said the India BPO scheme is successful in Tamil Nadu. In the last three to four years, about 7,500 jobs have been filled under the scheme by 55 companies that will create totally 11,500 jobs. Just 2,000 more jobs have to be filled out of this. “We need 10,000 more (seat allocation) for Tamil Nadu from the Central government,” he said. Efforts are on to make Tamil Nadu a fintech destination, he said.

G.S. Sameeran, Coimbatore Collector, “We should invest in emerging sectors. The start-ups are looking for accessibility to credit and want the government and credit agencies to understand the sector.”

R. Nandini, former chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industries, Tamil Nadu, said the CII will work with government on India @ 75 initiative for Coimbatore.

Ravi Sam, managing director of Adwaith Lakshmi Industries, said the government and industries should work on skill development. MSMEs are the backbone of Coimbatore, he said.